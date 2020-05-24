Kathryn Patricia Cotten (nee Lister) of Wilmette, IL passed away on March 21 of lung cancer. Loving wife of E. Lee (1931-2017) and devoted mother of Rick, Kevin, Greg (1961-2018), Chris, and Spence. Proud grandmother of Alessandra and Mariah; Savannah, Hope, and Delaney; and Spencer Jr., Caroline, Bennett, and Cameron. Beloved sister of Joseph Jerome Lister (1930-2007) and George Jude Lister (1928-2020). Interment Sacred Heart Cemetery, Northbrook, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hearts in Motion (www.heartsinmotion.org).
Published in Chicago Tribune from May 24 to May 25, 2020.