Kathryn S. Tosch passed away on May 2, 2020 at the age of 76. She is survived by her husband Donald Tosch, daughters Kimberly Matysik, Karyn Tosch-Higgins, sons Robert Tosch, David Tosch, 7 grandchildren, Katrina Matysik, Jeffrey Tosch, Kyle Matysik, Kassandra Higgins, Kayla Higgins, Samantha Tosch, Elizabeth Tosch, and 1 great grandchild Cash Skinner. Her wishes were to have no service.


Published in Chicago Tribune on May 15, 2020.
