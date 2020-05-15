Or Copy this URL to Share

Kathryn S. Tosch passed away on May 2, 2020 at the age of 76. She is survived by her husband Donald Tosch, daughters Kimberly Matysik, Karyn Tosch-Higgins, sons Robert Tosch, David Tosch, 7 grandchildren, Katrina Matysik, Jeffrey Tosch, Kyle Matysik, Kassandra Higgins, Kayla Higgins, Samantha Tosch, Elizabeth Tosch, and 1 great grandchild Cash Skinner. Her wishes were to have no service.





