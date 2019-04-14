Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 857-7878
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathryn Shaheen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathryn Shaheen

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kathryn Shaheen Obituary
Shaheen, Kathryn (nee Glatz) Age 51 Beloved mother of Helena, Jenna, and Elisa Shaheen. Adored daughter of Patricia (nee DeVereaux) Glatz and the late John Glatz. Cherished sister of Lisa Glatz and Tracy (Jeff) Ebert. Loving aunt of many nieces and nephews and devoted friend. Visitation Tuesday 3-9 p.m. Funeral Wednesday 10:00 a.m. from the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL, to St Michael Church, Mass 10:45a.m. Interment Good Shepherd Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network or March of Dimes would be appreciated. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now