Shaheen, Kathryn (nee Glatz) Age 51 Beloved mother of Helena, Jenna, and Elisa Shaheen. Adored daughter of Patricia (nee DeVereaux) Glatz and the late John Glatz. Cherished sister of Lisa Glatz and Tracy (Jeff) Ebert. Loving aunt of many nieces and nephews and devoted friend. Visitation Tuesday 3-9 p.m. Funeral Wednesday 10:00 a.m. from the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL, to St Michael Church, Mass 10:45a.m. Interment Good Shepherd Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network or March of Dimes would be appreciated. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 14, 2019