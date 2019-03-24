Kathryn Stevenson Henn (née Pampel) of Wilmette, IL, passed away peacefully on March 21, 2019. Born to William and Mary Ann Pampel (née Haller) in Pittsburgh, PA, Kate was best known for her strong faith, kindness, and generosity. Kate graduated from the University of Notre Dame in 1988 and embarked upon a successful career at IBM that spanned 25 years. From an early age, Kate reveled in the challenge of mathematics and computer science. She was decorated with awards in related disciplines, beginning in kindergarten at the Carlow Campus School, a decade later at the Melbourne Girls' Grammar School, and most notably at the University of Notre Dame, where she explored and pioneered early applications of artificial intelligence. Kate was a joyful, fiercely determined, and beautiful woman who was engaged in myriad hobbies. She relished the hunt for unique materials and antiques, and repurposed these treasures to rebuild homes or share with friends. Kate enjoyed the fine art of bourbon-making and tasting, and owned a copper still that was hand-crafted by her uncle, Jim Haller. By far, Kate's most endearing character trait was her love of family and exuberant celebrations. Kate was admired for the magically unique birthday parties she organized for her children, stunning backyard fireworks displays, routine rocket launches, and breathtaking travel adventures. Whether it be ski trips, beach vacations, dude ranch outings or paddle board days at the local beach, Kate's adventurous spirit never failed to inspire the perfect family outing. In early 2018, the Henn family journeyed to Australia and New Zealand for a three-week exploration of the southern hemisphere, reuniting along the way with Kate's cherished high school classmates and Mike and Kate's dearest New Zealand friends. Kate left no details to chance, as further demonstrated by her gift as a brilliant storyteller. Generosity of love and faith fueled Kate's philanthropic drive. While countless individuals and organizations have been touched by Kate's compassion and generosity, she was most proud of her enduring work in support of St. Francis Xavier Church and School, Immaculée Concepción Parish and School of Gallette Chambon in Haiti, Camp Kessum, and various initiatives for and through the University of Notre Dame. Kate's spirit of giving lives on through these organizations and through the powerful lessons she taught her children. Kate is survived by her beloved husband, Michael Louis Henn Jr. (Mike), her children Charlie A. Hasson, Annie M. Hasson, Michael Louis Henn III, and Patrick James Henn, her devoted mother Mary Ann Pampel, her loving sister Elizabeth Pampel Willock, and many adoring aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Visitation is Monday, April 1, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Boulevard, at Old Orchard Road in Skokie, IL 60077. A Funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at St. Francis Xavier Church, at 524 9th Street in Wilmette, IL 60091. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint Francis Xavier Parish for the benefit of Immaculée Concepción School in Gallette Chambon, Haiti. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary