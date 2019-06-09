Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
4727 West 103rd Street
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 636-1193
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
4727 West 103rd Street
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
Service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
12:30 PM
Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
4727 West 103rd Street
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(nee Tearney), age 83. Beloved wife of the late Calvin Madsen; cherished daughter of the late Orville B. Tearney and Helen (nee Estavanvic); loving niece, cousin and friend of many; retired employee of U.S. Steel. Memorial gathering will be held Friday June 14th at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, 4727 W. 103rd Street, 11am until time of service at 12:30pm. Interment will be private at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. For more information please visit www.blakelamboaklawn.com or call 708-636-1193
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from June 9 to June 12, 2019
