Kathryn Thomas

Kathryn Thomas Obituary
Kathryn Thomas, beloved mother of Marcy (Ryan) Thomas-Burns, Andrew (Michelle Spooner) Thomas, and Matthew (Jaime Schulte) Thomas; cherished daughter of Margaret and the late Eugene Schroedter; dear sister of Nancy Schroedter, William (Pam) Schroedter, Mariann Hill, and the late Jeanne; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews; beloved cousin and friend to many; close friend of Fr. Greg Rothfuchs. Visitation 10:30 A.M. until the 11:30 A.M. Memorial Mass on Thursday February 27, 2020 at St. Joan of Arc, 820 Division St., Lisle. Interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. For funeral info: Modell Funeral Home (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 23, 2020
