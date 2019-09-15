Home

Kathryn V. Renier

Kathryn V. Renier, nee Van Fleet, 84 of Elgin and formerly of Elmhurst for over 50 years. She was the loving wife of Robert P. Renier Sr. Loving mother of Robert (Katherine) Renier, Jr., James (Ursula) Renier and Jean Renier. Dear grandmother of Todd (Ashley), Elle, Alex, Marie and Quin. Dear sister of George Van Fleet. Dear daughter of the late Kathryn and George Van Fleet. Kathryn worked at Arthur Andersen & Co as a manager, worldwide headquarters. She was an avid Cubs fan, fisherwoman and golfer. She was a dedicated member of Bethel United Church of Christ of Elmhurst, IL, where she served as a Sunday School teacher, choir member and council president and a former member and past president of the Elmhurst Evening Women's Club. She attended Rockford College and graduated from the University of Illinois, Champaign/Urbana. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 15, 2019
