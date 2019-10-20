|
|
Kathy Ann Malcher Keepers, age 65, of Austin, Texas, formerly Skokie, passed away peacefully in her home on September 17, 2019. Her strong faith was displayed every day. Kathy cherished her sister Christine E. Malcher and brother Robert P. Malcher, loved her son Troy (Ricca) Keepers, grandchildren Sabrinna (Nathaniel) Ferguson, Lily and Brendan Keepers, and Kylie Merida,
and great-granddaughter Ryel Ferguson. She, also, loved her extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her daughter Kimberly Keepers and parents Robert L. Malcher and Constance A. Malcher. Visitation: Friday, October 25 at 10:00 a.m. until time of the memorial service, 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 5201 Galitz St., Skokie, Illinois, 60077. Internment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hope Chapel, 6701 Arroyo Seco, Austin, Texas, 78757, or a .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 20, 2019