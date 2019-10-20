Home

POWERED BY

Services
St Paul Lutheran Church
5201 Galitz St
Skokie, IL 60077
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
5201 Galitz St
Skokie, IL
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
5201 Galitz St
Skokie, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathy Keepers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathy Ann Malcher Keepers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathy Ann Malcher Keepers Obituary
Kathy Ann Malcher Keepers, age 65, of Austin, Texas, formerly Skokie, passed away peacefully in her home on September 17, 2019. Her strong faith was displayed every day. Kathy cherished her sister Christine E. Malcher and brother Robert P. Malcher, loved her son Troy (Ricca) Keepers, grandchildren Sabrinna (Nathaniel) Ferguson, Lily and Brendan Keepers, and Kylie Merida,

and great-granddaughter Ryel Ferguson. She, also, loved her extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her daughter Kimberly Keepers and parents Robert L. Malcher and Constance A. Malcher. Visitation: Friday, October 25 at 10:00 a.m. until time of the memorial service, 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 5201 Galitz St., Skokie, Illinois, 60077. Internment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hope Chapel, 6701 Arroyo Seco, Austin, Texas, 78757, or a .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.