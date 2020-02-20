|
|
Kathy Harrity, nee O'Connell, 75, of Chicago. Loving wife of the late Michael "Mickey" Harrity. Dear mother of Warren (Suthira), Julie (Jerry) Forquer, Jimmy (Carolyn), Mickey (Kristi), Patrick, Sean (Maureen), and Kate (Scott) Shewchuk. Beloved grandmother of TJ, Thomas, Jayde, Jackie, Matthew, Danny, Meghan, Johnny, Ryan, Conor, Katelyn, Maggie, and Sarah. Adored sister of Terry (Ginny), Mal (Diane), Chris (the late Lorna), and Sue O'Connell. Aunt, cousin, and friend of many. Funeral services Saturday, February 22nd, 9:15 AM, Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N Cicero Avenue, Chicago, to St. Tarcissus Church for a Funeral Mass at 10 AM. Interment private. Visitation Friday, February 21st, 3 PM to 8 PM at the funeral home. Info 773-736-3833 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 20, 2020