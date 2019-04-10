Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kathy Hynes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathy Hynes

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kathy Hynes Obituary
Kathy Hynes passed away April 1, 2019 at the Bailey Family Center for Caring.She is preceded in death by her father, Kenneth Kading.She is survived by her husband, Patrick Hynes, mother, Charlotte Kading, daughter, Rachel Cabana and husband Joshua, son, Gabriel Hynes and brothers, Charles, Bruce and his wife Lucy and Douglas Kading and grandchildren, Hannah Hynes, Jaden Hynes, Jack Hynes, Isla Cabana and Cameron Cabana, uncle, Don Randolph.A memorial service will be held 11 AM Saturday, April 13th at Hope Church, LaGrange, IL. Pastor Hal Kooistra, officiating.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.