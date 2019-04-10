|
Kathy Hynes passed away April 1, 2019 at the Bailey Family Center for Caring.She is preceded in death by her father, Kenneth Kading.She is survived by her husband, Patrick Hynes, mother, Charlotte Kading, daughter, Rachel Cabana and husband Joshua, son, Gabriel Hynes and brothers, Charles, Bruce and his wife Lucy and Douglas Kading and grandchildren, Hannah Hynes, Jaden Hynes, Jack Hynes, Isla Cabana and Cameron Cabana, uncle, Don Randolph.A memorial service will be held 11 AM Saturday, April 13th at Hope Church, LaGrange, IL. Pastor Hal Kooistra, officiating.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 10, 2019