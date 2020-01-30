Home

Kolbus-John V. May - Chicago
6857 West Higgins Avenue
Chicago, IL 60656
773-774-3232
For more information about
Kathy Rzany
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Prayer Service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:30 AM
Kathy Rzany


1947 - 2020
Kathy Rzany, (nee Baumet) age 72. Beloved wife of the late Raymond; loving mom of Chris (Caroline) Mary and David; cherished grandma of Charlie and Chester. Devoted champion of Catholic education. Past Principal of St. Monica, Regina Dominican High School and Resurrection High School. Active member of St. Monica Parish. Flowers are welcome or memorials can be made to The Kathy Rzany Memorial Scholarship Fund. Visitation Friday from 3 to 9 P.M. Funeral Prayers Saturday 11:30 A.M. at Kolbus – John V. May Funeral Home 6857 W. Higgins Ave. Chicago. Procession to St. Monica Church for 12:30 P.M. Mass. Interment private. For info 773-774-3232 or www.kolbusmayfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 30, 2020
