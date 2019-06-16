McKinney , Kathy Sue 'Kate' January 17, 1956 – May 26, 2019



Kathy Sue (Kate) McKinney (née Wicks) passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at her home in Tombstone, Arizona surrounded by her family. She was 63.



Kate was born to parents Troy and Mildred (Schierbaum) Wicks on January 17, 1956 in Aurora, IL. She grew up as the third of five and attended West Aurora Schools. She received her undergraduate degree in Mathematics from Aurora College and her International MBA from the University of Chicago. On November 8, 1980, she married Dan McKinney and they spent the next 38 years together.



She had been a resident of Illinois for 42 years before spending the past 11 years in Arizona. She had worked for NICOR International as Vice President / Project Manager in Naperville, IL. She then went on to start her own consulting firm, working most recently at Fort Huachuca in Sierra Vista, AZ. Kate was an avid golfer and enjoyed spending time with family, making jewelry, helping the residents of Tombstone, AZ and dedicated endless hours volunteering for the .



Kate was proceeded in death by her parents; her sister Nancy Neff; her brother Robert Wicks, brothers in law Dr. Michael Mosher and Lawrence Neff Jr; and her father and mother in law James Robert (aka Bob) and Bernie. She is survived by her husband Dan; her sister, Pam (Charlie) Szekely; her brother Ken Wicks; Sister in law Maureen McKinney-McBride; Brothers in law Steve (Sandy) McKinney, David McKinney, and Michael (Sharon) McKinney; and many nieces, nephews and cousins



Cremation took place in Sierra Vista, AZ. Private memorial services will be held at a later date. Contributions can be made to the in Kate's memory.







Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 16, 2019