Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
The Chapel
1200 American Way
Libertyville, IL
Katie Corinne Hunter


1980 - 2019
Katie Corinne Hunter Obituary
Katie Corinne Hunter (Dietz), 39, passed away on Sat. Nov. 23, 2019 in Reseda, CA. She was born Aug. 12, 1980 in Evanston, IL, and was formerly of Chicago, Zion and Vernon Hills, living in California for this past year. She was a graduate of the University of Michigan and a former employee of Heartland Produce in Kenosha, WI. Katie was an accomplished musician, loved nature and sports, especially skiing.

Surviving are her parents, William and Cindee Dietz; brother Ryan (Kristen) Dietz; nephew Evan and niece McKenna. Also her grandmothers', Myra Rosenberg and Hanice Shandling

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Allan Shandling and William and Lois Dietz.

A Celebration of life service will be held at 11:00 am Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at The Chapel, 1200 American Way, Libertyville with a reception following. Memorial contributions can be made to either the LGBT Community Fund at the Chicago Community Trust, 225 N. Michigan Ave. Suite 2200, Chicago, IL 60610; PAWS of Chicago, 1997 N. Clybourn Ave. Chicago, IL 60614 or NAMI, 3803 N. Fairfax Dr. Suite 100, Arlington , VA 22203. Arrangements are by the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, in Libertyville. Info: 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 10, 2019
