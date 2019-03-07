Katie Moriarty nee Foley, age 89, passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 5, 2019.Katie is remembered by many friends and family from her childhood home in Castlemaine, Co. Kerry, Ireland. She was blessed with 13 siblings, some who are living and some who have passed on. They are from Oak Lawn, Ireland, England, Wales, and Australia. She married the late Florence Moriarty and immigrated to the United States. Here, she lived a full and joyous life surrounded by her four children, Daniel Ret. CFD (Kathy), Dennis (Kathy), Jerry (Christine), and Mary (David) Wisniowicz, and her grandchildren, Danny, Katie, Brendan, Meaghan, Eileen, Tim, Brian, and Caitlin. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Loving sister-in-law of many. Katie will be missed dearly by them for her endless laughs and love she showed each of them. She had many interests and never had a boring moment. She was involved with senior swim, an avid bingo player, and an active member of the Women's Auxiliary Council at St. Louis de Montfort.Katie will be dearly missed by many, but will be remembered for her spontaneous and spunky spirit, a trait that resides in every person that was fortunate to meet and know her.Visitation Sunday 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Funeral Monday 8:30 am from the ROBERT J. SHEEHY & SONS FUNERAL HOME-BURBANK, 4950 W. 79th Street, to St. Albert the Great Church for Mass at 9:30 am. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. 708-857-7878 or www.sheehyfh.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary