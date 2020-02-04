|
Kay B. Burchett (nee Bondus), Age 90, Born into Eternal Life on February 1, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William R. Burchett. Loving mother of Ray (Anne), Mark, and Keith (Patti) Burchett. Proud grandmother of William, John, Noelle, Mary Claire, Grace, Thomas, Joseph, Luke, Jake, Marek, Katlyn, Michael, Thomas, Tori, Tierney, Karson, Keith William, and Riley, and great-grandmother of Makena. Dear sister of the late Jack (the late Rosemary) and Thom (the late Marilyn) Bondus. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Kay served as an educator for the Chicago Board of Education and CCD teacher at Christ the King Parish. She worked tirelessly to nurture family and to enrich her community as a leader for the non-profit Nearly New. She loved her friends, skiing, swimming, making her flowers grow, and world travel. She spent spring and summers at baseball fields, tennis courts, and enjoyed the fall at Gately Stadium. She wintered in gyms and ice rinks. She enjoyed watching her grandchildren compete and grateful her athletic genes were finally being properly applied. Visitation Wednesday 3:00pm-9:00pm at Brady-Gill Funeral Home, 16600 S. Oak Park Avenue, Tinley Park, IL 60477. Family and friends will meet at Our Lady of the Angels Chapel at Marian Village, 15624 Marian Drive, Homer Glen, IL 60491 on Thursday morning for Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am. Private Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Memorials to JDRF, 1 North La Salle St., Suite 1200, Chicago, IL 60602, or Intrepid Fallen Hero's Fund, 1 Intrepid Square, West 46th St. & 12th Avenue, New York, NY 10036, are most appreciated. Info: 708-614-9900 or www.bradygill.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 4, 2020