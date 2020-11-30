Kay C. Nalbach, 84, of Northbrook, IL, passed away November 23, 2020 at Brandel Skilled Nursing of Northbrook, IL. She was born in Moweaqua, IL on August 4, 1936, to Erin C. and Deva D.(Ekiss) Coultas. Kay graduated from Shelbyville High School and received a B.A. (Cum Laude) in political science from University of Illinois, Champaign. In 1964 she married Vincent Nalbach, who preceded her in death.



Kay retired from Hartmarx Corporation in 2007 where she was Director of Administrative Services, Assistant Corporate Secretary, Director of Shareholder Relations and President of the Hartmarx Charitable Foundation. Before joining Hartmarx, she was a legal secretary in the law department of AMOCO Oil Company and Secretary to the president of the Illinois State Bank of Chicago.



Kay was a member of Executive Women International and a member of the Board of Governors and Vice President of Administration of The Association of Corporate Travel Executives. Ms. Nalbach served as President of the Board of Directors of the Christian Industrial League. She was a member of The Board of Directors and Vice Chairman of The Center for Ethics and Corporate Policy of Loyola University. She served on the Advisory Board of the American Society of Corporate Secretaries and the Dean's Business Council for the College of Commerce and Business at University of Illinois, Champaign. She loved being around young people and was a wonderful mentor to many.



She was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Evanston for 30 years, serving as an Elder, as a trustee, and as a member of the Personnel Committee. When she moved to Glenview she joined and became active in The Village Presbyterian Church, and served on its Personnel Committee.



Her love of the mountains came after her honeymoon in the Canadian Rockies. For 25 years, she and Vincent packed up to spend two weeks of reading and relaxing in the Teton Mountains of Wyoming. Kay favored classical music and was a frequent attendee and supporter of the Lyric Opera, the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Ravinia, Music of The Baroque, and the Shakespeare Theater.



Survived by her brother-in-law Jerry Stewardson (preceded in death by her sister Ardith Stewardson) of Adrian, MI, her niece Andrea (Timothy) Collins, great nieces and nephews Liam, Declan and Corrina Collins of Wyckoff, NJ, and nephew Curtis (Sandra Trujillo) of Milledgeville, GA. She is survived by her longtime friend Leslie Schlesinger and family, along with the hundreds of friends Kay remembered yearly with Christmas cards.



Due to COVID-19, Kay's life will be celebrated at a later date. Memorials may be made to Covenant Living of Northbrook, JourneyCare, First Presbyterian Church of Evanston Music Program, The Village Presbyterian Church of Northbrook Music Program, Chicago Symphony, Chicago Lyric Opera, or Ravinia.





