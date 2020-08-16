1/2
Kay Goldberg
Janet "Kay" (Wasser) Goldberg, age 77, of Chicago, IL passed away peacefully on August 13, 2020. Kay grew up on a farm in downstate Illinois and was the youngest of six children. She was educated in a one-room schoolhouse prior to attending Brownstown High School. She moved to Chicago and was married to Jerry Goldberg from 1974 to 1992. She had a successful career in real estate for over 30 years and was consistently one of the top brokers in Chicago. She is survived by her daughter Beth, son-in-law Dr. Richard Heller, stepson Steve Goldberg, daughter-in-law Marcie Levine, daughter-in-law Amy (Peter) Goldberg as well as 8 grandchildren Ilana, Elliott, Ike, Philip, Miles, Ella, Richard and Julian. Kay was predeceased by her son Mark, whom she loved very much. She also is survived by her brothers Ed (Sharon), Dale (Kay) and Jim (iris) and many nephews, nieces, cousins and other family members. In lieu of flowers, and to advance the research of her neurologist Dr. James Mastrianni, please make a donation in memory of Kay Goldberg to the Alzheimer's Memory Center at the University of Chicago Medicine. Checks may be made payable to the "University of Chicago Medicine" and sent to: University of Chicago Gift Administration and Business Data, Kay Goldberg Memorial, 5235 S. Harper Court, 4th Floor, Chicago, IL 60615 or you can donate online at: http://giving.uchicago.edu/kay-goldberg. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the interment service will be private on Monday 12PM CST. To attend the funeral live stream, please visit our website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Interment
12:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Chicago Jewish Funerals
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
847.229.8822
August 15, 2020
So sorry to hear about Kay's passing. I've known Kay for most of our joint professional careers. She was a wonderful and kind person. May her memory be for a blessing. Sincere condolences to her family.
Lora Perlman
Coworker
August 14, 2020
Having been in the real estate business for 47 years I have had the pleasure of working with Kay on numerous occasions. She was a true professional and pleasure to be with. We will miss her dearly. May God Bless her and keep her close as she comes to His kingdom.
Vince Scott
Coworker
August 14, 2020
So enjoyed working with you and always enjoyed your sparkle!
Sandi
Sandi Bercovitz
Friend
August 14, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Linda Marcus
Friend
August 14, 2020
With a heavy heart Ken and I send our love and prayers. Kay was as beautiful on the inside as she was on the outside.
Alicia Anderson
Friend
