Janet "Kay" (Wasser) Goldberg, age 77, of Chicago, IL passed away peacefully on August 13, 2020. Kay grew up on a farm in downstate Illinois and was the youngest of six children. She was educated in a one-room schoolhouse prior to attending Brownstown High School. She moved to Chicago and was married to Jerry Goldberg from 1974 to 1992. She had a successful career in real estate for over 30 years and was consistently one of the top brokers in Chicago. She is survived by her daughter Beth, son-in-law Dr. Richard Heller, stepson Steve Goldberg, daughter-in-law Marcie Levine, daughter-in-law Amy (Peter) Goldberg as well as 8 grandchildren Ilana, Elliott, Ike, Philip, Miles, Ella, Richard and Julian. Kay was predeceased by her son Mark, whom she loved very much. She also is survived by her brothers Ed (Sharon), Dale (Kay) and Jim (iris) and many nephews, nieces, cousins and other family members. In lieu of flowers, and to advance the research of her neurologist Dr. James Mastrianni, please make a donation in memory of Kay Goldberg to the Alzheimer's Memory Center at the University of Chicago Medicine. Checks may be made payable to the "University of Chicago Medicine" and sent to: University of Chicago Gift Administration and Business Data, Kay Goldberg Memorial, 5235 S. Harper Court, 4th Floor, Chicago, IL 60615 or you can donate online at: http://giving.uchicago.edu/kay-goldberg
To keep everyone safe and healthy, the interment service will be private on Monday 12PM CST. To attend the funeral live stream, please visit our website.