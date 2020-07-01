Kay Krystallia Haldes
Kay Krystallia Haldes, age 96, beloved wife of the late James Haldes passed peacefully on Thursday June 25, 2020 in her Texas home. She is survived by her daughter and husband Jane and Jon Lindsey; her son and wife George and Sharon Haldes; daughter Tula Haldes; daughter and husband Georgia and Tony Ligori; son and wife Tom and Kira Haldes and grandchildren James Haldes Allen; Sarah Maria Allen; Demitrios Haldes; Nicholas Haldes; Krista Haldes; Tessa Haldes; Anita Haldes; Kate Haldes; Jimmy Haldes; Jim Ligori and Crystal Ligori; Sister in-law of Anna Pistas.

Visitation will be held on Thursday July 2, 2020 at 9:30 am at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 1017 N. LaSalle, Chicago, IL followed by a funeral service at 10:30 am. Interment Elmwood Cemetery, River Grove, IL. Please note: COVID restrictions mandate that services are by invitation only however live streaming of the church service is available online by accessing: https://annunciationcathedralchicago.org/video/

In lieu of flowers donations to Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral will be greatly appreciated. May her memory be eternal. To leave a condolence, share memory or gather more information please visit www.funerals.pro or call 847-537-6600.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Visitation
09:30 AM
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral
JUL
2
Funeral service
10:30 AM
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 29, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Violet venetsanopoulos
Family
