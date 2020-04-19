|
|
Kazimiera Wasyliw. Age 82 of Park Ridge. Beloved wife of the late Walter. Loving mother of Walter (Cathy), Peter (Anna) Wasyliw and Mary (James) Ahne. Foster mother of Edith and Arthur. Dear grandmother of Michael, Austin, Rachel, Peter (Paige), Nicholas, Michael, Elizabeth, William, Jack and Luke. Devoted great-grandmother of Elijah. Dearest sister of Casey Pawlow and sister-in law of Walter Dynowski. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents Helena and Michael Pawlow, four brothers and one sister. Private Visitation was held at Ryan-Parke Funeral Home. Private Services and Interment followed at St. Adalbert Cemetery. Funeral Information and to sign the guest book visit, www.ryan-parke.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 19, 2020