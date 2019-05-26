|
Kazys J. Ozelis, age 60, suddenly. Cherished son of the late Evelyn and Kazys Ozelis. Loving brother of Joseph (Robin) Ozelis. Dear uncle of Kristina Ozelis. Dearest friend of John (Dianne) Kilkus and Lucille (the late John) Kilkus. Also survived by many loving relatives and friends. Many years of service with Wild Blossom Winery-Chicago. Memorial visitation Saturday, June 1st, 4-8 PM at the Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy. (7700W) Palos Hills. Memorial service Saturday evening, 7 PM at the funeral home. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com (708) 974 4410
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 26, 2019