Keith A. Chadwick, age 54, of Western Springs, passed away suddenly on March 2nd.  Beloved husband of Jennifer.  Loving father of Thomas, Ethan, John, and Anne.  Cherished son of the late Thomas and Dolores Chadwick and brother of Steve Chadwick.  Favorite uncle of Caitlin, Janny, James (Lovett), Ryan, Nicholas (Sherman), Lilli, Michael (Linn), Marley, Griffin, and Reagan (Smieszek).  A Visitation will be held from 4 to 9 p.m. Thursday, March 7th at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 West 55th St., Countryside.  Funeral Mass Friday, March 8th at 11:15 a.m. at St. John of the Cross, 5005 Wolf Rd., Western Springs, meeting directly at the church.  Interment will be private.  In lieu of flowers, a Chadwick Children's Education Fund will be established with Chase Bank. For Service Information: 708-352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 5, 2019
