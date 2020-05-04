Keith B. Baker passed away on April 30, 2020 at age 64 after a year-long battle with lung cancer. Keith received his Bachelor of Science in Accountancy (CPA) and Juris Doctor in Law from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Keith met the love of his life, Maurine, at the University of Illinois in 1976. They were married in 1985 for 34 years and raised three beloved children Jordan (Aneliese), Lauren and David. Most recently, Keith relished the newest addition to his family, grandson, Jack, son of Jordan and Aneliese. He was the son of Beverly and the late Russell Baker growing up in Chicago and Skokie with his sister, the late Hollis Baker. Keith was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He made friends wherever he went and had a knack for bringing people together. Passionate about his work as a lawyer and CPA, Keith provided clients with sound advice, both financial and existential. His adventurous spirit led him to northern Minnesota where he and his family created lasting memories at his favorite spot, their Lake Vermilion home. He will be missed by family and friends and loved forever. Due to the pandemic and out of concern for extended family and friends, services are private. Donations in Keith's honor can be made to support lung cancer research at
https://lungevity.donordrive.com/campaign/Keith-B--Baker-Tribute-Fund. For information or to leave condolences, Shalom Memorial Funeral Home (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 4, 2020.