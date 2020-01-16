|
Keith E. Szlak, age 68, of Morton Grove. Veteran, U.S. Navy. Beloved husband of the late Mary E., nee Egan; dear father of Sean (Kim), Kelly (Paul Aimone), and Shannon (Jimmy) Stoneberg; devoted son of Dorothy and the late Konrad; loving grandpa "Bear" of Shayn, Skylar, Jake, Mary Ellen, Madelynn, Rylan, and Griffin; fond brother of Diane (Jim) Kasper and the late David; best friend to the late John Murray; adored brother-in-law of Anne Egan-Haughey, James (Nikki) Egan, Noreen Quinn, Kathleen (Tom) Touhy, Timothy (Alene) Egan, and the late Veronica O'Neill; prized uncle of many nieces and nephews. He was a man of few words, but when he spoke everyone listened. Truly loved by all who knew him. He will be missed by all and never forgotten. Mom, he is on his way! Visitation, Saturday, January 18, 2020, from 2 to 7 p.m., at HABEN Funeral Home & Crematory, 8057 Niles Center Rd., Skokie. Funeral Service, Sunday, January 19, at 11 a.m., at the funeral home. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148. Info: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com to sign guestbook.
