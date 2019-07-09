Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sawyer - Miller - Masciarelli FH - Lunenburg
763 Mass. Ave.
Lunenburg, MA 01462
(978) 345-6778
For more information about
Keith DeBruin
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
3:00 PM
Massachusetts Veteran's Memorial Cemetery
111 Glenallen Street
Winchendon, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Keith DeBruin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keith J. DeBruin


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Keith J. DeBruin Obituary
Keith J. DeBruin, born in Chicago, died on July 6, 2019 in Lunenburg, Massachusetts, surrounded by his loving family. After cremation, a memorial service will be held on Monday, August 26, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the Massachusetts Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, 111 Glenallen Street, Winchendon, Massachusetts 01475. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Keith's name to the Montachusett Veteran's Outreach Center, 268 Central Street, Gardner, Massachusetts 01440. The Lunenburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 763 Mass Avenue, Lunenburg, MA has been entrusted with Mr. DeBruin's care. For further information please see www.masciarellifamilyfuneralhomes.net
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sawyer - Miller - Masciarelli FH - Lunenburg
Download Now