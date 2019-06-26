|
|
Keith "Hap" M. Borzym, age 58 of Burr Ridge. Beloved husband of 33 years to Terri nee Cooke. Loving father of Delaney, Mason and Ryce. Dear son of Carole and the late Don Borzym. Loving brother of 9. Fond uncle of many. Visitation Thursday, June 27th 3PM - 8PM at Conboy's Westchester Funeral Home 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester. Funeral Friday, June 28th 9:30AM from the funeral home to St. John of the Cross Church-Western Springs for 11:00AM Mass. Interment Private. (708) 562-5900
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 26, 2019