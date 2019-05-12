|
Keith M. Wieczorek, beloved life partner of Maureen Chasas; loving brother of Joe (Mary) Wieczorek; dear uncle of Ashley (Frank) Colello & Christina (George) Obosla; great-uncle of Julie, Noah, Nathan, Braden, Shane & Collin; son of the late Joseph & Virginia Wieczorek. Visitation Wednesday from 3:00 - 9:00 p.m. at Lack & Sons Funeral Home, 9236 S. Roberts Rd. (8000 W.) Hickory Hills with a service to be held at 7:00 p.m. Interment private. For info 708-430-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 12, 2019