Keith McDowell, 54, of Northbrook, passed away October 27, 2019. Cherished son of Duane and Barbara McDowell; loving brother of Kirsten (Scott) Olafsen; cherished uncle of Brandon and Kayleigh; beloved nephew and cousin to many. Keith was a gradate of Glenbrook North High School. He will be greatly missed. Services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to NAMI Illinois 1010 Lake St., Oak Park, IL 60301 or The Josselyn Center, 405 Central Ave., Northfield, IL 60093.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 3, 2019