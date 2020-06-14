Keith S. Leeders
1943 - 2020
Keith S. Leeders age 77, Proud Veteran; Beloved husband of Ellen nee McGrory; Loving father of Terrance (Colleen) and Sean (Jeanne); Cherished grandfather of Molly, Grace, Kathryn, Caroline, Liam and Clare; Caring brother of Kevin (Karen); Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers donation appreciated to Misericordia Heart Of Mercy. Family gathering Sunday June 14th 3:00-5:00 p.m. at PETERSON-BASSI CHAPELS 6938 W. North Avenue. Family and friends will meet Monday at St. Robert Bellarmine Church 4646 N. Austin Ave., Chicago for Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Future Inurnment at St. Joseph Cemetery



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Robert Bellarmine Church
JUN
14
Memorial Gathering
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Peterson Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Peterson Funeral Home
6938 West North Avenue
Chicago, IL 60707
(773) 637-4441
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

4 entries
June 13, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. Keith and Ellen were so kind to me when i married Dennis Lyle . May he rest in peace.
Diane Berry-Lyle
Family
June 13, 2020
Heartfelt condolences to the family. It is so sad to see a good man leave us too soon. He was a terrific friend and we enjoyed many good times together. He will definitely be missed.
Judi/Don Carlson
Friend
June 13, 2020
Our sympathy and special prayers for Keith and all his family and friends.

The Sisters and Residents of
Misericordia Home
June 12, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to the entire family. Keith was a fond friend and metal detecting member of our club Midwest Historical Research Society. He will be missed by us all.
Jan Kilanski
Friend
