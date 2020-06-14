Keith S. Leeders age 77, Proud Veteran; Beloved husband of Ellen nee McGrory; Loving father of Terrance (Colleen) and Sean (Jeanne); Cherished grandfather of Molly, Grace, Kathryn, Caroline, Liam and Clare; Caring brother of Kevin (Karen); Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers donation appreciated to Misericordia Heart Of Mercy. Family gathering Sunday June 14th 3:00-5:00 p.m. at PETERSON-BASSI CHAPELS 6938 W. North Avenue. Family and friends will meet Monday at St. Robert Bellarmine Church 4646 N. Austin Ave., Chicago for Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Future Inurnment at St. Joseph Cemetery
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.