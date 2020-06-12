Keith T. Smith of Joliet, age 50, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 10th after a year long courageous battle with cancer, with his wife and sons by his side. Keith was born on August 29th, 1969 in Blue Island, Il. He graduated from Dwight D. Eisenhower High School in 1987. He worked as a Glazier for over 25 years and was a member of Local 27 union.
Keith is survived by his Loving wife, Jeni (Donahue), sons Noah Smith, Benjamin Donahue, and his mother, Mary (Veyette) Smith. Siblings, Wayne Smith (Anna), Traci Wills, Vicki Donahue and, Kimberly Donahue. Uncle to, Cash Wilsey, Amberlin Smith, Samantha Wills and Hunter James. He was preceded in death by his Father Wayne Smith.
Keith had an infectious smile that he was known for and a personality that matched. He was so loved & adored by his friends, co-workers and family. He was a very caring and giving man who loved to donate his time to 2 of his favorite organizations: Miracle League of Joliet & St. Baldricks. Keith has been raising money and shaving his head as a participant of his St. Baldricks team, Superheroes in Kilts, for 9 years. Keith has also been an umpire for the Miracle League of Joliet organization for the past 10 years, working with special needs children on the baseball field. The Miracle League field held a very special place in his heart. He was a die hard Chicago White Sox, Chicago Bulls and St. Louis Cardinals Fan. He was an avid fisherman & loved to be out on the water, something that he passed onto his nephew Cash, his favorite fishing buddy.
A memorial visitation and Celebration of Life will be held Sunday 4:00pm-7:30PM, with a prayer and eulogy at 6:30PM, at The Miracle League of Joliet 120 E. Clinton Street, Joliet. Masks and social distancing will be required.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Miracle League of Joliet.www.MiracleLeagueofJoliet.com, which was such an important part of Keith's life. Arrangements were entrusted to The Original Lamb Family Funeral & Cremation Service, Rose Lamb Director 708-710-9549.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 12, 2020.