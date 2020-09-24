Keith V. Rockey, beloved husband of Lillie for 30+ years, devoted father of Craig (Catherine) Rockey, Kyle (Anne) Rockey, and Kristen Rockey, grandfather of James, Neil, Lilah (Craig), Cameron, and Gardner (Kyle), son of the late Von and Louise Rockey, brother of Karen (the late Jay) McGarrigle and Brenda (Bill) McIndoo, skilled attorney, and faithful friend, passed away at age 79. As a graduate of Purdue University with a B.S.Ch.E., he earned his J.D. with honors at George Washington University while working as a patent examiner for the USPTO. Commissioned by the US Army Chemical Corps to serve as a legal officer, he attained the rank of captain. He joined the intellectual property law firm McDougall, Hersh & Scott, making partner in two years. A named partner in several firms, he tried high-profile cases including one before the Supreme Court during his 45+ year career and was a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers. He enjoyed sailing with family and friends and was known as an intelligent, generous, and kind person. A private celebration of life will be held at a future date. Donations may be made in Keith's memory to Wounded Warriors
Project, Judd Goldman Adaptive Sailing Foundation, or charity of your choice
.