Age 49. Devoted mother of Geoffrey Fields and Megan Fields. Loving daughter of Barbara and the late "Chip" Pringle. Dear sister of Doug (Kristy) Pringle, and Zack (Marianna) Pringle. Beloved niece and aunt of many. Visitation Saturday 1:00 p.m. until time of Service 7:00 p.m. at the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL. Interment private. There will be a Memorial Mass of the Resurrection for Kelli on Saturday, December 7, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Woods Church, 10731 W. 131st Street, Orland Park, IL. In lieu of flowers just prayers would be greatly appreciated. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 22, 2019