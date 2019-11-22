Home

Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 857-7878
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
7:00 PM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Woods Church
10731 W. 131st Street
Orland Park, IL
View Map
Kelli J. Pringle Fields

Kelli J. Pringle Fields Obituary
Age 49. Devoted mother of Geoffrey Fields and Megan Fields. Loving daughter of Barbara and the late "Chip" Pringle. Dear sister of Doug (Kristy) Pringle, and Zack (Marianna) Pringle. Beloved niece and aunt of many. Visitation Saturday 1:00 p.m. until time of Service 7:00 p.m. at the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL. Interment private. There will be a Memorial Mass of the Resurrection for Kelli on Saturday, December 7, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Woods Church, 10731 W. 131st Street, Orland Park, IL. In lieu of flowers just prayers would be greatly appreciated. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 22, 2019
