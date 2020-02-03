Home

Czachor Funeral Home
3661 S Wood St
Chicago, IL 60609
(773) 547-3840
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Juliana Church
7201 N. Oketo Ave.
Chicago, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
11:30 AM
St. Juliana Church
7201 N. Oketo Ave.
Chicago, IL
View Map
Ken A. Dettloff Obituary
Age 84, beloved husband of Geri (nee) Pradzinski, loving father of Keith (Chris), Lynn (the late Patrick) Spillane, Kim (Brian) Lichtenberger, Scott (Sue), the late Randy (Kelley). Cherished grandpa of Devin, Leo, Dana, Nate, Jordan, Bren, Zach, Joey, and Lauren. Great-grandfather of Lucas and Ryan. Dear brother of Dene Kamali and CoCo Mackey and the late Kevin Dettloff. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation 10-11:30 a.m., Tuesday Feb. 4, 2020 at St. Juliana Church, 7201 N. Oketo Ave., Chicago, IL 60631. Mass to follow at 11:30 a.m. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to , 1140 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago, IL 60607. Arrangements entrusted to Czachor Funeral Home. For Funeral info: 773-547-3840
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 3, 2020
