Ken J. Gaseor
Ken J. Gaseor, 54, of Glen Ellyn; loving son to Val and Kathleen (nee Leson); loved brother to Rochelle, Cheryl (Kevin) Bardwell and Chantal; nephews, Jack and Samuel Bardwell and the late Mary Kate and Anthony Bardwell; dear nephew to many aunts and uncles; fond cousin to many cousins. Ken worked as a Senior Superintendent for The Walsh Group in Chicago for over 27 years. Visitation Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 3 pm until 8 pm at Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd. (capacity limits, PPE requirement, and social distancing in effect, please use south entrance), 1520 North Arlington Hts. Rd. (four blocks south of Palatine Rd.), Arlington Hts., IL 60004. Prayers 9:15 am Friday, July 10, 2020 at the funeral home proceeding to St. Alphonsus Liguori Catholic Church, (also with capacity limits and PPE, and social distancing), 411 N. Wheeling Rd., Prospect Hts., IL 60070. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Misericordia, Heart of Mercy, 6300 North Ridge Avenue, Chicago. IL 60660-1017 or at www.Misericordia.com. Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
JUL
10
Prayer Service
09:15 AM
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
Funeral services provided by
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 8, 2020
My thoughts and prayers go out to the whole Gaseor Family and Walsh Group. Ken was always good to me through the years on all the job sites I provided material to. He will be truly missed.
Steve Arnold/Totem Lumber
Friend
July 8, 2020
Our sympathy and special prayers for Ken and all his family and friends.

The Sisters and Residents of
Misericordia Home
