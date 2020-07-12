Ken J. Gaseor, 54, of Glen Ellyn; loving son to Val and Kathleen (nee Leson); loved brother to Rochelle, Cheryl (Kevin) Bardwell and Chantal; nephews, Jack and Samuel Bardwell and the late Mary Kate and Anthony Bardwell; dear nephew to many aunts and uncles; fond cousin to many cousins. Ken worked as a Senior Superintendent for The Walsh Group in Chicago for over 27 years. Funeral Mass and interment were held privately. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Misericordia, Heart of Mercy, 6300 North Ridge Avenue, Chicago. IL 60660-1017 or at www.Misericordia.com
