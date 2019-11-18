|
Loving Husband of Tina, nee Teall. Beloved son of James and Elaine. Dear brother of Dan (Debbie), Anne, Greg (Laura), Stephen (Diane) and Tom (Nicole). Fond brother-in-law to Karen Folds and Christine (John) Gillespie. Dear son-in-law to Judy and the late Don Teall. Loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. Funeral Wednesday 9 am from the Original Rago Brothers Funeral Homes 7751 W Irving Park. Mass St. Pascal 10 am. Int. St. Adalbert. Visitation Tuesday 3 - 8 pm. For info 773-276-7800 or ragobrothersfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 18, 2019