Ken Kraft
1935 - 2020
Ken Kraft, longtime Northwestern University wrestling coach, passed away peacefully at home, after a long battle with Alzheimer's, on Oct. 27, 2020. Born on June 28,1935 in Sterling, IL, he grew up in nearby Galt, attending Sterling HS as a star wrestler and the football QB. In 1953 Northwestern recruited Ken. He graduated in 1957 with a B.Ed., a 38-7-2 wresting record and a Big Ten Championship. Hired at age 22, he was NU's head wrestling coach for 22 years. In 1979, Kraft left coaching but stayed at Northwestern. He retired in 2004 after 51 years. The Ken Kraft Midlands Championships, renamed in Ken's honor in 2012, was founded by Ken and a few friends in 1962. It is considered to be "The king of the open amateur wrestling tournaments."

On July 7, 1962, Ken married Marjo Seron. He cherished her and daughters Sherry and Jill, and they were often seen together cheering on the Wildcats. Ken was a member of both the National and the Illinois Wrestling Halls of Fame, and the Northwestern Athletic Hall of Fame where The Ken Kraft Wrestling Complex is named in his honor. He was 1976 USA Wrestling Man of the Year and worked as a TV analyst covering the Olympics for ABC and NBC. He is survived by his wife Marjo, daughter Sherry and sister Diana Simmons. He is predeceased by his parents Gladys and Arthur Kraft, daughter Jill and siblings Arthur Jr., Lois Yon and Marilyn Handel.

An advisor, mentor, counselor, role model, leader, friend and champion, Ken touched many lives. Services will be postponed until the community can gather safely. A foundation will be established in the future.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
November 2, 2020
Great coach. I wrestled for NU, and Ken Was my coach for four years at NU.
Bill Pauss
Student
