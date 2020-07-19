Kenneth A. Buti passed away on July 9th at the age of 79. Ken is survived by his devoted wife of 55 years, Corinne, (nee Vlcek), his children Suzanne (Doug) Laskowski and Christopher (Jennifer) Buti, his beloved grandchildren Cara and Anna Laskowski and Samuel, Dominic and Silvia Buti, and his dear sister Karen (Tom) Kaprak. He was preceded in death by his parents Florence (nee Mical) and Arnold Buti. Ken was a a gifted storyteller, a huge sports fan, and an avid hunter. He will be greatly missed by his family, especially his adoring dogs Parma and Cookie. A private funeral service was held with burial at All Saints Cemetery. A celebration of his life is being planned for a later time. Donations in Ken's memory may be made to the Veterans Administration, Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center at https://www.volunteer.va.gov/apps/VolunteerNow/
. Funeral Information and to sign the guestbook for Ken, please visit, www.ryan-parke.com
