Kenneth A. Goronson was born on September 19, 1935 and passed away peacefully on July 25, 2019 in Pleasant Prairie, WI. He was born in Waukegan, IL to Arthur and Ebba Goronson. Ken graduated from Warren High School in 1953 and played cornet in the high school marching band. While in high school he met his future wife when she was working at Gungler's Pharmacy in Gurnee. He retired from Great Lakes Public Works after 41 years of civil service. He married Joanne R. Kangas on August 14, 1954 in Waukegan, IL and she preceded him in death on February 2, 2013. Ken was an avid Cubs fan and former President of the Chain of Lakes Model A Club. Ken restored many old cars, his favorite a burgundy 1931 Model A Ford, which was used in two weddings! It was also used in the movie "Road to Perdition." Ken was preceded in death by his beloved wife Joanne, his parents Art and Ebba Goronson, and his brother Don. He is survived by his four children, Kenneth (Maureen) Goronson of Scarbourough, ME, Susan (William) Fishback of Winthrop Harbor, IL, William (Audri) Goronson of Ingleside, IL and James of Madison, WI. He also is survived by his grandchildren, Kristina (Jason) Reid, Eric Goronson, Nicole Faber, Denise (Guiseppe) Delle-Grazie, Stephanie (Nick) Russo, Lesley Goronson; his beloved great-grandsons, Tyler Fishback, Aaden Goronson, and Doc Russo. Also his sisters Kristine (Bob) Kretschmer and Linda (Dale) Pelzl; a sister-in-law Lee Elva Goronson; and many nieces and nephews survive him. A visitation will take place on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 9:00 until 11:00 a.m. at the Congdon Funeral Home, 3012 Sheridan Road, Zion, IL. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Jin-hee Kang, officiating. Interment will be private for the family at a later date. Please visit the online guest book at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from July 27 to July 29, 2019