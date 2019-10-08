|
Kenneth A. LaPaglia, of Skokie, passed away peacefully in his sleep on October 7, 2019. Visitation at Simkins Funeral Home 6251 Dempster St. Morton Grove, IL 60053 on Wednesday, October 9th from 3:00 p.m. until time of funeral service at 8:00 p.m. Cremation private. In lieu of flowers, donations to The American Liver Foundation 332 S. Michigan Ave. 9th Floor Chicago, IL 60604 appreciated. Sign online guest book at www.simkinsfh.com. (847) 965-2500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 8, 2019