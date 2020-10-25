Kenneth A. Mack, 77, of Gilbert, Arizona passed away on September 24, 2020, from complications of a long-term chronic medical condition. Born in Chicago, he was the eldest child of Stephen and Mae Maciejewski. Ken graduated from Lane Technical High School in 1961. In 1967 he graduated from the University of Illinois, Chicago College of Pharmacy with a Pharmacy Degree and was a member of the Kappa Psi Fraternity. Ken worked at Walgreens where he met and married his wife Gloria in 1968. In 1973, they relocated to Arizona and for 40+ years, Ken worked at many retail and hospital pharmacies across the Phoenix area. Ken enjoyed restoring old cars, spending time with his family, and escaping the summer heat by camping in the mountains.
Ken is survived by his wife of 52 years Gloria, two daughters, 3 grandsons, a twin sister and several nieces and nephews. A private Celebration of Life gathering will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Ken's name to the American Diabetes Association
or the American Heart Association
.