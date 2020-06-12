I was privileged to have Ken Malatesta as my supervisor in the SAO at 26th Street & California. He was a great lawyer, listener, mentor, and friend. Ken taught me some trial techniques that I have used my entire career, and I have been indebted to him for decades.
My very sincere condolences to his entire family.
May he Rest In Peace.
Kenneth A. Malatesta, age 73, U.S. Army Vet. Devoted husband of Karen nee DeLaurentis; beloved father of Michael J. (Paula), Kenny (Aryel) and Annie (Chris) Romanelli; beloved son of the late John and the late Ann Malatesta; loving grandfather of Ava, Leo, Sam, John, Nicholas, Noam, Luke and Lev; dear brother of John (Annette), the late Jim (Diane) and the late Felicia; fond uncle of many. Visitation Saturday June 13th from 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge Proceeding to St. Eugene Church to celebrate the Funeral Mass at 11:15 a.m. Interment will follow at All Saints Cemetery. Due to the current health guidelines, we are limited to 50 attendees at a time. We kindly ask that you quickly exit the funeral home after paying your respects to the family so that all visitors have an opportunity to enter. Please wear masks and use proper social distancing. Ken was a former Cook County State's Attorney, Cook County Circuit Court Judge and former Teacher at John Marshall Law School. In lieu of Flowers donations to Carmelite Monastery, www.cloisteredlife.com or St. Baldrick Society, www.stbaldricks.org. For info: 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 12, 2020.