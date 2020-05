Kenneth Allan Orzoff, age 80, of Highland Park, after a long struggle with cancer and heart disease. Founder of Commodity Diversified Services. Beloved husband of Melinda; loving father of Andrea Orzoff, Michelle Lazar (Brad Lazar), and Eileen Orzoff-Baranyk (James Baranyk); adored grandfather of Samuel and Mateo Garcia-Bryce, Lucas and Makenzie Lazar, and Olivia Baranyk; brother of the late Robert; son of the late Samuel and Bernice Orzoff. Contributions welcomed in his memory to the American Diabetes Association ( www.diabetes.org ) and to Roycemore School ( www.roycemoreschool.org ). Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com