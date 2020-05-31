Kenneth A. Orzoff
Kenneth Allan Orzoff, age 80, of Highland Park, after a long struggle with cancer and heart disease. Founder of Commodity Diversified Services. Beloved husband of Melinda; loving father of Andrea Orzoff, Michelle Lazar (Brad Lazar), and Eileen Orzoff-Baranyk (James Baranyk); adored grandfather of Samuel and Mateo Garcia-Bryce, Lucas and Makenzie Lazar, and Olivia Baranyk; brother of the late Robert; son of the late Samuel and Bernice Orzoff. Contributions welcomed in his memory to the American Diabetes Association (www.diabetes.org) and to Roycemore School (www.roycemoreschool.org). Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of Illinois
736 W. Addison St
Chicago, IL 60613
(773) 281-5058
May 29, 2020
We want to offer our deepest sympathy to Melinda, Michelle, Eileen and their families. We hope you will be comforted by many happy memories. Sending love and hugs,
Ellen and Alan Magit
Ellen and Alan
Friend
