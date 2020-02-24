|
Kenneth A. Ralston, 82 of Glen Ellyn, IL. passed away peacefully on February 21, 2020. Beloved husband of Marlene (Bender) for 60 years. Loving father of Douglas (Lori), Kris (Michael) Land, Robyn (Bill) Rohrer. Dear grandfather of Christopher, Chandler & Catherine Ralston, Kallan, Sierra, Jake & Karl Land and Jack, Katie, Maggie, Ellie & Matthew Rohrer. Fond brother of Richard (Cindy) Ralston, Carol Newford, the late Virginia Textor, late Jack Ralston, late Tom Ralston, late Jimmy Ralston & the late Kibby Fencel. Beloved uncle to 21 nieces and nephews.
A memorial gathering will be Friday, February 28th from 4-8 PM at Leonard Memorial Funeral Home (630-469-0032). A memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, 10 AM at St. Petronille Church, 420 Glenwood Ave. Glen Ellyn. Interment to follow at St. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Naperville, IL. Reception to follow at 1pm at Glen Oak Country Club 21W451 Hill Ave, Glen Ellyn.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the ALS Foundation, http://webchicago.alsa.org/donate.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 24, 2020