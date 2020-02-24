Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leonard Memorial Funeral Home - Glen Ellyn
565 Duane Street
Glen Ellyn, IL 60137
(630) 469-0032
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Leonard Memorial Funeral Home - Glen Ellyn
565 Duane Street
Glen Ellyn, IL 60137
View Map
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Petronille Church,
420 Glenwood Ave.
Glen Ellyn, IL
View Map
Interment
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
St. Peter & Paul Cemetery
420 Glenwood Ave.
Naperville, IL
View Map

Kenneth A. Ralston

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth A. Ralston Obituary
Kenneth A. Ralston, 82 of Glen Ellyn, IL. passed away peacefully on February 21, 2020. Beloved husband of Marlene (Bender) for 60 years. Loving father of Douglas (Lori), Kris (Michael) Land, Robyn (Bill) Rohrer. Dear grandfather of Christopher, Chandler & Catherine Ralston, Kallan, Sierra, Jake & Karl Land and Jack, Katie, Maggie, Ellie & Matthew Rohrer. Fond brother of Richard (Cindy) Ralston, Carol Newford, the late Virginia Textor, late Jack Ralston, late Tom Ralston, late Jimmy Ralston & the late Kibby Fencel. Beloved uncle to 21 nieces and nephews.

A memorial gathering will be Friday, February 28th from 4-8 PM at Leonard Memorial Funeral Home (630-469-0032). A memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, 10 AM at St. Petronille Church, 420 Glenwood Ave. Glen Ellyn. Interment to follow at St. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Naperville, IL. Reception to follow at 1pm at Glen Oak Country Club 21W451 Hill Ave, Glen Ellyn.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to the ALS Foundation, http://webchicago.alsa.org/donate.

For enhanced obituary, please visit www.leonardmemorialhome.com/obituary/Kenneth-Ralston
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Leonard Memorial Funeral Home - Glen Ellyn
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -