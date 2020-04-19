Home

Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Kenneth A. Wiess, age 84, at rest on April 11, 2020. Ken resided in Elmwood Park for 44 years. former husband of Lessie Ciccarelli. Loving father of Theresa (Richard) Wastag, Larry (Mary Jo) Wiess, Sherry (Pat) Pavone and Kenneth (Catherine) Wiess. Dear grandfather of Cynthia (Anthony) Reina, Lindsey (Logan) Ayers and Stephanie Wiess, Michael (Regina) Wiess and Johnathon (Julie) Wiess and Leah (Philip) Marinte, Erica (Travis) Parkinson and Angelo Pavone, Christopher (Preety) Pavone and Dan (Rebecca) Pavone and Kenneth Wiess and Natalie Wiess. Great grandfather of 14. Dear brother of the late Geraldine (Stanley) Jasek and fond uncle, cousin and friend of many. Due to the current health crisis, All services and interment at St. Adalbert Cemetery will be private. Info. www.cumberlandchapels.com or 708-456-8300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 19, 2020
