Kenneth Allen Kubiak
Kenneth A. Kubiak, 60, of Orland Park, IL and Kankakee, IL passed away on June 20, 2020. Cherished son of the late Robert S. and Mary T. (O'Neill) Kubiak. Ken was the loving brother of Maureen (Warren Franczyk) Savas, Kathy (Ted) Ptak, Bob Kubiak, Bill (Kim) Kubiak. The loving Uncle to Bill (Lynn) Svec, David (Leslie) Ptak, Dan Ptak, Karen (John) Hughes, Rob Matt, Brian, Kevin, Michael and Steven Kubiak. Great Uncle to Adam Svec, Megan and Nate Ptak, Hannah and Haleigh Ptak, JJ, Fallon, Declan and Fiona Hughes.

We will deeply miss Ken's good humor, cheering for the White Sox and his love of music.

On Thursday, July 23, 2020 visitation will take place at 10:30 AM at Our Lady of the Woods Church, 10731 W. 131st Street, Orland Park, IL with a Memorial Mass immediately following.

All guests must wear a face mask.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Gift of Hope Organ & Tissue Donor Network, Attn. Ashley Ocasio, 425 Spring Lake Drive, Itasca, IL 60143-2076 Website: https//www.giftofhope.org/monetary-donations/

OR Vitascommunityconnection.org


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
10:30 AM
Our Lady of the Woods Church
JUL
23
Memorial Mass
Our Lady of the Woods Church,
