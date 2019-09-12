|
|
Kenneth B. Johnson, 84, passed away on August 22, 2019 after courageously battling a lengthy illness. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Gretchen, a daughter, Kendall Schlosser (Raymond), a son, Kyle (Carolyn), 3 grandchildren, a sister Joyce Timmes and 2 brothers, James and Herbert. Services will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of Lake Forest, 700 N. Sheridan Rd., Lake Forest, IL on 9/21/19. Visitation will be at the church at 10:00am, followed by the memorial service at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, as an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to: The Indiana University Kelley School of Business Shareholder's Fund, c/o IU Foundation, P.O. Box 6460, Indianpolis, IN 46206-6460. If you wish to donate online, the link is gokelley.iu.edu/givenow and follow the 4 easy steps. Or Chicago Methodist Senior Services, 1415 W. Foster Ave., Chicago, IL 60640. INFO Church: 847-234-6250.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Sept. 12 to Sept. 19, 2019