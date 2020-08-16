1/
Kenneth Bernard Brija
Kenneth Bernard Brija, age 76 of Huntley, United States Marine Corps Vietnam Veteran. Loving father of Christopher Brija, dear brother of Ronald (Nanette) Brija and the late John F. Brija Jr., cherished son of the late John F. Sr. and late Eleanore (nee Juszczak) Brija, fond uncle of Marissa, Jonathan, Joshua and Thaddeus, former husband of Christine (nee Bartosz) Brija. Graveside service and burial of cremains Monday, August 17th, 10:00am at Resurrection Cemetery, Justice. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery office by 9:45am. Memorial donations to St. Rita High School 7740 S. Western Avenue, Chicago IL 60620 would be appreciated. Arrangements by Johnson-Nosek Funeral Home. Online condolences maybe offered to the family at www.JohnsonNosek.com. Info: 708-485-0214



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Graveside service
09:45 AM
Resurrection Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Johnson-Nosek Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3847 Prairie Avenue
Brookfield, IL 60513
(708) 485-0214
