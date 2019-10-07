Home

Foran Funeral Home
7300 West Archer Avenue
Summit, IL 60501
(708) 458-0208
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Foran Funeral Home
7300 West Archer Avenue
Summit, IL 60501
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Foran Funeral Home
7300 West Archer Avenue
Summit, IL 60501
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
9:30 AM
Foran Funeral Home
7300 West Archer Avenue
Summit, IL 60501
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Kenneth " Ken" Bradshaw passed away suddenly on Saturday, October 5, 2019 a week before his 59th Birthday. Ken was the beloved Husband of Linda, nee Pelko. Dear Father of Josh (fiancé Fallon Frandsen)Bernall and Alex ( Sandra Gutierrez) Bernall. Cherished Son of Ina May and the late William Bradshaw. Dear Brother of Laura Wiegman, Bill ( Doreen) Bradshaw, Robert (Jackie) Bradshaw, Brenda ( John) Schrage, Brian (Cheryl) Bradshaw and the late David ( Ellen) Bradshaw. Brother-in-law of Michael (Marilee) Pelko and David (Karen) Pelko. Fond Uncle of many nieces and nephews. Ken was deeply loved by his family and will be dearly missed by his many friends. He was a long time employee of UPS and just recently retired, enjoying his garden and his passion- golf. Visitation Tuesday 3PM to 9 PM at FORAN FUNERAL HOME, 7300 W. Archer Ave.(55th street just west of Harlem). Visitation on Wednesday, 8:30 AM until time of prayers at 9:30 AM at the funeral home. We will go in procession to St. Joseph Church for a 10 AM Mass of Resurrection. Cremation will be private. Condolences may be sent to Ken's family on his personal tribute website at: www.foranfuneralhome.com. 708-458-0208.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 7, 2019
