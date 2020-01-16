Home

Beverly Ridge Funeral Home - Chicago
10415 S. Kedzie Avenue
Chicago, IL 60655
(773) 779-4411
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Beverly Ridge Funeral Home - Chicago
10415 S. Kedzie Avenue
Chicago, IL 60655
Prayer Service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:30 AM
Beverly Ridge Funeral Home - Chicago
10415 S. Kedzie Avenue
Chicago, IL 60655
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Christina Church
Kenneth C. Alexander Obituary
Kenneth C. "Kenny" Alexander, Veteran U.S Army Korean War, Retired Commander of C.P.D. 024 with 38 years of service. Beloved husband of 60 years to Barbara nee Kudabeck. Loving father of Chuck, Gail (Phil) Loizon, Eve (Steve) Bonneau. Devoted grandfather "Uncle Papa" of Alexandra, Noah and Joshua Loizon and Luke Bonneau. Dear brother in law of the late James (Maureen) Kadubek. Visitation Saturday 9:00 a.m. at Beverly Ridge Funeral Home; 10415 S. Kedzie Ave. until time of prayers 10:30 a.m. to St. Christina Church Mass 11:00 a.m. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers memorials to Misericordia Heart of Mercy, 6300 N. Ridge, Chicago Il 60660 appreciated. 773-779-4411
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 16, 2020
